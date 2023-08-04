Ahead of the new Premier League season, there has been confirmation that Newcastle have allowed one of their talented Englishmen to leave the club.

Eddie Howe will understand that he needs to be ruthless in some cases as the Magpies continue to progress, with any decision made solely for the benefit of the club and not necessarily personal against any player.

Some decisions will be easier to make than others, whilst some will be difficult but, ultimately, needed.

Harrison Ashby, who only signed for the club in January, isn’t going to get close to the first-team selection anytime soon, so it makes sense to move the player on.

Importantly, according to BBC Sport, his move to Swansea City for the entirety of the 2023/24 Championship season will allow the youngster to get the game time that his talent deserves, and may even hold him in better stead for a chance to integrate into the Magpies first-team for 2024/25.

The deal has been done quickly enough for the youngster to be available for selection for the Swans season opener against Birmingham City on Saturday.

From Newcastle’s point of view it’s a win-win situation, as it means the 21-year-old will get some competitive action in a physical league.

Should he do well and the Magpies decide against the player returning, Swansea would surely only be too delighted to get Ashby on a permanent deal further down the road.