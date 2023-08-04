Exclusive: Man United still pursuing Bayern Munich star with Thomas Tuchel happy for player to leave

Man United and Erik ten Hag have addressed many of their issues over the summer transfer window but the Dutch coach still wants to bring in a midfielder and the Premier League giants are believed to be still pursuing a Bayern Munich star.

Players such as Fred, Donny van de Beek and Scott McTominay may all leave Old Trafford before the transfer window shuts, which would see Man United move for a new midfielder.

Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat is believed to be Ten Hag’s top target but Leon Goretzka is a player the Manchester club are still pursuing according to German football expert Christian Falk. The German star is not a key player for Thomas Tuchel heading into the new campaign and the former Chelsea boss is open to him leaving.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, German football reporter Christian Falk has stated that Man United are still pursuing Goretzka and that a transfer could pick up again during the January window.

The journalist said: “Sticking with Man United, the Premier League giants continue to pursue Leon Goretzka. However, Goretzka has made it clear that he wants to play at Bayern this season. Manager Thomas Tuchel does not rely on him heavily ahead of the new campaign, therefore, it is a transfer that could get hot again during the winter transfer window.”