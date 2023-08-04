Exclusive: Unusual detail included in Josko Gvardiol’s €90m move to Man City

Josko Gvardiol’s transfer to Man City from RB Leipzig is moving towards an official announcement and the deal contains an unusual detail related to payments.

Gvardiol will move to the Premier League champions for a massive €90m and is undergoing his medical on Friday in Manchester, reports Fabrizio Romano.

The Croatia star is expected to make a big impact at Manchester City this season and as part of the agreement for him to move to the Etihad, German football expert Christian Falk has stated that there are no add-ons included in his €90m move; but instead, Leipzig and Man City will play a friendly match in the future, with all the money made going to the German club.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Christian Falk has written about Gvardiol’s move to Man City and the details involved in the transfer.

Falk wrote: “I always told you that there was no doubt that Josko Gvardiol would go to Manchester City this summer. RB Leipzig said last winter that there was no chance; but now, they are getting the money they want for the Croatian centre-back – which is €90million. There will be no add-ons attached to this deal; instead, Leipzig and Man City will play a friendly match in the future, with all the money made going to the German club.”