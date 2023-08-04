Leeds hero agrees deal to leave Elland Road this summer

Not everything is coming up rosy for Daniel Farke at Leeds United, with news of another departure at the club on the eve of the new Championship season.

The German may well have understood the state of play regarding new signings and/or players wanting to leave, however, for any movement to happen at this late stage is regrettable.

Pre-season friendlies and training sessions are the time for players to make their intentions known, more out of respect for their current employers than anything else.

Having deals go through right on top of the start of the season or, worse still, once the campaign is underway, benefits no one.

However, that’s the reality facing Farke and new owners 49ers Enterprises, as they plot a course to get them straight back out of the English second tier and up into the Premier League.

Some stars have already departed, and others may well follow. One who is on the verge of heading to Saudi Arabia in a move that will surely disappoint supporters as well as the club themselves is captain, Liam Cooper.

According to a tweet from Saudi sports journalist, Abu Faisal, Cooper has ‘agreed in principle’ to join Al-Qadisiyah, a side managed by former Leeds and Liverpool star, Robbie Fowler.

Details on length of contract and salary haven’t been disclosed, but Cooper is yet another player tempted by the embarrassment of riches on offer in the Middle East.