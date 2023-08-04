Leeds in intensive hunt to seal new striker deal after Ampadu and Darlow signings

Leeds are going about their transfer business and getting things done, whether that’s for incoming or outgoing players.

Daniel Farke appears to be heading for as settled a dressing room as possible by the start of the new Championship season, given that team equilibrium shouldn’t be understated.

He does, however, seem to want to bring in a new striker as soon as possible.

That’s according to Leeds club writer for Leeds Live, Beren Cross, who stated exactly that in a Q&A session with all whites supporters.

Although Karl Darlow and Ethan Ampadu have arrived, Max Wober, Joel Robles, Adam Forshaw, Marc Roca, Robin Koch, Brenden Aaronson, Rodrigo, Rasmus Kristensen, Alfie McCalmont, Diego Llorente and Tyler Roberts have all left the club.

That’s some manoeuvring from the new manager, but does hint at the seriousness with which he is taking the job.

There’s been no messing about from the German since he took the role, and there’s only one thing that appears to be on his mind and that’s immediate promotion back to the Premier League.

If he’s able to land a player that can guaranteed him 15-20 goals, alongside whatever Patrick Bamford can bring to the party, the Elland Road outfit are going to go mighty close to seeing their dreams realised at the very least.