Georginio Rutter hasn’t been happy at Elland Road since his transfer in January, and he might return on loan to his old club TSG Hoffenheim this summer.

The German club believe that Rutter might be available this summer in a loan deal, according to Frankfurter Rundschau.

In order to strengthen their team and prevent relegation, Leeds paid €28 million to recruit Rutter from Hoffenheim during the January transfer window.

However, he failed to have any kind of an impact during the season season, with just one assist in 13 appearances and 403 minutes of total playing time.

The move has been a complete failure thus far, and a story from earlier this month said he would be returning to his old team this summer.