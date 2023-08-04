Liverpool finally make club-to-club contact for target they’ve been tracking for three years

Although it’s taken them three years, Liverpool have finally made contact with the parent club of one of their long-term targets.

Clearly, Jurgen Klopp didn’t feel back in 2020 that it was the right time to take a chance on the player that the club appear to be keen to bring to the Premier League this summer.

The Reds ideally need to acquire a few more players if possible, given the depth of outgoings that have already occurred in the current transfer window.

To that end, though they still have until September 1 to get any deals over the line, they do really need to work hard and fast if they want to get players in before the first game of the new Premier League season.

That would allow Klopp more time to integrate them into his squad and starting XI where possible.

According to Globo, it was back in 2020 that current Fluminense star, Andre, caught the eye of Liverpool scouts that were in attendance at the Copa Sao Paulo de Futebol Junior tournament.

Just 18 at the time, he did start in the four matches played in the tournament though it seems that a move at that stage wasn’t the right decision for the Premier League outfit.

Fast forward to today, and just this week Liverpool have finally made their move.

Whilst it’s believed that Fluminense would prefer to keep hold of their man until the winter window, giving them options in the Copa Libertadores in the meantime, a decent bid could well tempt them to part company with Andre before the end of the month.