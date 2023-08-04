Liverpool have reportedly joined the race to sign the Brighton and Hove Albion midfielder Moises Caicedo.

The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to Chelsea this summer and the Blues have already failed with offers to sign him.

Caicedo is reportedly valued at £100 million and Liverpool have now been in touch with his club in order to register their interest as per Football Insider.

It is fair to assume that Liverpool will not be able to afford the Brighton midfielder unless the Seagulls decide to let him leave on a bargain.

Caicedo is one of the best young midfielders in the Premier League and it is no surprise that the top clubs are looking to sign him.

Liverpool are lacking in depth and quality when it comes to the midfield department and they have sanctioned the departures of five midfield players this summer.

James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain left the club on free transfers earlier, and the Reds have now sanctioned the sale of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

So far, they have only signed Dominik Szoboszlai and Alexis Mac Allister. They should look to bring in a quality, defensive midfielder as well.

Similarly, Chelsea need to replace N’Golo Kanté as well.

It will be interesting to see which of the two Premier League clubs come out on top eventually.

Caicedo is already one of the best players in the league and he is likely to improve his coaching experience. Whoever signs him will have a future star on their hands.