Liverpool are looking to sign the Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia this summer.

The 19-year-old has been linked with a move away from the Saints and a return to the Premier League is on the cards now.

Southampton have been relegated to the Championship recently and Lavia will want to play in the top flight.

The Belgian is too good for the Championship and it remains to be seen whether Liverpool can secure an agreement to sign him.

According to Sacha Tavolieri, Liverpool have already failed with a couple of bids to sign the talented young midfielder and they are preparing a third and final offer for him.

Southampton reportedly want a package worth around £50 million and Liverpool are now ready to offer £40 million plus add-ons for the midfielder. It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can come to an agreement finally.

The player is reportedly keen on the move and his camp have already informed Southampton that he is hoping to play for Liverpool next season.

The Reds need to bring in midfield reinforcements this summer. They have recently sanctioned the departures of Jordan Henderson and Fabinho. Both players will need to be replaced adequately.

Liverpool have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai so far, and it remains to be seen whether they can sign a quality defensive midfielder before the summer transfer window closes.

The 19-year-old Southampton midfielder could be the ideal replacement for Fabinho and he could develop into a top-class player for Liverpool with coaching and experience.