Liverpool won’t offer highly-rated player a new deal as €30m move mooted

Jurgen Klopp would probably be the first to admit that it hasn’t been the best transfer window so far this summer for Liverpool, albeit there’s still a few weeks left within which the Reds can strengthen.

Though they’ve bought very well with the hires of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, losing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho late in the day and after they’d already allowed Naby Keita, James Milner, Fabio Carvalho and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain to move on, as well as Roberto Firmino deciding upon pastures new, has weakened the Reds to an extent.

It’s perhaps with that in mind that Liverpool appear to have made further enquiries regarding Fluminense’s Andre, according to Anfield Watch.

The outlet suggest that sources in Brazil believe a deal in this window may be achievable if the Reds are willing to pay the full amount of €30m, or else it seems that January would be the earliest available opportunity to acquire the 22-year-old.

Another player that could leave Anfield but maybe not just yet is Thiago Alcantara.

The player who Didi Hamann said was the most overrated player in Europe (per MARCA), isn’t going to be offered a new deal because of his injury record say Anfield Watch, but he does still have 12 months left to run on his current contract.

Liverpool are apparently open to offers in any event, but can Klopp really countenance allowing yet another midfielder to move on at this point, with neither Romeo Lavia or Andre having been acquired first?