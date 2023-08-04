Man City make transfer U-turn over England international

Manchester City are reportedly trying to convince Kyle Walker to stay at the club despite the defender being heavily linked with a summer transfer to Bayern Munich.

That’s according to a recent report from Football Insider, who claims the Cityzens, once open to a sale, would actually prefer to see Walker, 33, remain in Manchester amid interest from Bayern Munich.

While all focus in Munich is currently on landing Harry Kane from Tottenham Hotspur, once the striker’s uncertain future is resolved, attention is once again expected to turn back to Walker.

And with just 12 months left on his current deal, and Thomas Tuchel rumoured to be a big admirer, there are no guarantees Walker will see out his contract at the Etihad, despite playing a huge role in the club’s remarkable treble-winning season last time out.

Nevertheless, with a deal yet to be reached between the two clubs and City doing all they can to convince the experienced England international to stay on at the club he has been with since 2017, fans must continue to wait to learn the outcome of the ongoing saga.