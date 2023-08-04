Man United ‘really hot’ on potential deal to sign 26-year-old midfielder

Manchester United are expected to pursue at least one more summer signing.

Despite being on the verge of announcing Rasmus Hojlund as their latest addition after already signing Mason Mount from Chelsea, Andre Onana from Inter Milan and welcoming Jonny Evans back as a free agent, Erik Ten Hag is thought to be targeting another midfielder.

According to widespread reports, the name at the top of the Dutchman’s wishlist is Fiorentina’s Sofyan Amrabat.

Impressing hugely for Morocco during last winter’s World Cup in Qatar, Amrabat, 26, has quickly emerged as one of European football’s most impactful defensive midfielders.

And although the Red Devils are being rivalled by Atletico Madrid for the 26-year-old’s signature, journalist Dean Jones believes it is the Premier League side who are ‘hot on the deal’.

“They are really hot on this deal,” Jones told GiveMeSport.

“I think they will keep pushing this to make it happen because there seems more intent than any time up to now.

“There is still the Atletico Madrid factor to fend off but United want to make Amrabat their next signing after Hojlund and if they can pull that off it’s going to be a real accomplishment.

“United’s transfer window was redefined over the course of July and now August will be used to put the finishing touches to the deals and glam up the squad. I’m told there is every confidence that can make the numbers work on this one, so it’s a pretty exciting time.”

During his three-and-a-half-years at Fiorentina, Amrabat, who has 12 months left on his deal, has directly contributed to two goals in 107 matches in all competitions.