Manchester United are reportedly keen on the German international midfielder Leon Goretzka.

According to a report from Daily Mail, the Red Devils have been following him and he could be made available in the coming weeks.

Apparently, the Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel does not plan on using him as a regular starter and it remains to be seen whether the 28-year-old is keen on a move away this summer.

Goretzka has been linked with a move to West Ham United as well.

The 28-year-old has been a key player for club and country in recent seasons and he will be hoping to play regularly next year.

If Bayern Munich cannot provide him with that opportunity it makes sense for him to move on and join Manchester United.

The Red Devils need to bring in more quality and depth in the middle of the park. They will need to find a quality partner for Casemiro and Goretzka certainly fits the profile. He will add drive, physicality, athleticism, and defensive cover to the side.

Furthermore, the midfielder is at the peak of his powers and he will look to transform the Red Devils in the midfield.

He knows what it takes to play for a big club hoping to win trophies every season and he should be able to adjust at Manchester United.

Given his situation at the German club, it is fair to assume that he could be available for a reasonable price this summer and Manchester United should look to snap him up.