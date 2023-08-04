Former Newcastle United striker, Michael Owen, is unlikely to be in Magpies fans good books after his latest Premier League prediction.

Owen, an England prodigy who was excellent for Liverpool, slightly less so for Real Madrid but who never really recaptured that form at Newcastle or subsequently Man United, has decided to tweet out where he thinks all of the teams in the 2023/24 Premier League will finish.

Eddie Howe’s side did remarkably well to finish in the top four last season and, as such, qualify for the Champions League for the first time in two decades.

It might be just that pressure that has convinced Owen that things won’t be so good for the north east giants this time around.

Premier League 2023/24 Manchester City

Arsenal

Liverpool

Manchester United

Chelsea

Aston Villa

Newcastle United

Brighton

Tottenham Hotspur

Brentford

West Ham United

Everton

Nottingham Forest

Fulham

Crystal Palace

Burnley

Bournemouth

Wolverhampton Wanderers

Sheffield… — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) August 4, 2023

Whilst it’s true that adding a European season to a Premier League campaign comes with its own set of difficulties, this is what Eddie Howe and his band of swashbuckling professionals were aiming for.

If they want to continue to improve then being regulars in the premier European competition is a must, as is finishing as high as possible every season.

With some studious buying thanks to the financial help from owners PIF (the Saudi Public Investment Fund), Newcastle can give themselves a chance of winning a maiden Premier League title over the course of the next few seasons.

Indeed, any silverware will be desirable since there hasn’t been any in a barren trophy cabinet since the mid 1950s.

Just don’t expect Owen to cheerlead for his old side anytime soon.