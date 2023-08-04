The Magpies are close to complete third summer signing after bringing in Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes. On Thursday, it was announced that Newcastle and Southampton had reached an agreement for the transfer of Tino Livramento.

Despite the significant amount that Livramento will demand, Newcastle reportedly thinks that landing him is a “coup.” Although there are conflicting claims regarding Newcastle’s payment, it appears to be between £35 million and £40 million.

Given that Newcastle’s budget is constrained by FFP, that is a significant amount of money to pay for someone who will not start this season.

The club, according to i News, believes Livramento has “tremendous potential,” and they are bringing him in for the future.