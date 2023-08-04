Pre-season squad list hints at latest update on new Man United target

Man United have done some great business so far in the transfer window and it doesn’t appear that they’re finished just yet.

Erik ten Hag has identified a handful of targets during the summer and all have been acquired to this point.

Despite all of the speculation surrounding the takeover of the club, or lack of one at this point, on the field the Red Devils have got things right.

It bodes well for the new season too, given that the Dutchman will have strengthened in all the areas he wanted if his next target is also secured.

Though negotiations would appear to be ongoing, the fact that Fiorentina have left Sofyan Amrabat out of their squad to play in their pre-season friendlies this weekend, per the Evening Standard, hints at the fact that the club don’t want the player to risk injury ahead of any move to Old Trafford.

It’s unclear if that will be the end of United’s incoming transfer dealings, though there’s still plenty of time for the club to sell the likes of Harry Maguire, Scott McTominay, Fred, Donny van de Beek and any others that ten Hag may consider surplus to requirements.

If United are as successful at offloading the dead wood as they have been in strengthening their squad, it really will have been quite the window for the club.