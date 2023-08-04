Reliable journalist shares important update on LFC’s pursuit of Romeo Lavia

After signing Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai earlier in the window, Liverpool’s midfield rebuild is almost complete.

There is, however, one piece of Jurgen Klopp’s jigsaw puzzle that is missing though; Southampton and Belgium’s Romeo Lavia.

Despite the Saints being relegated to the Championship last season, Lavia, 19, enjoyed an impressive individual campaign and is now in line for a return back to the Premier League.

However, with the south coast club demanding around £50 million, working out a deal has so far proved problematic for the Merseyside giants.

Nevertheless, despite the uncertainty surrounding where he will play next season, according to journalist Ben Jacobs, Southampton’s talented number 45 has ‘indicated a clear preference’ to head to Anfield.

“Liverpool are still there, but they don’t tend to pay above the odds,” Jacobs told GiveMeSport.

“They don’t tend to inflate the market because they know that it may then hamper them on other deals.

“But I still think that, from Liverpool’s perspective, they believe that somewhere around £45million or even slightly less might be enough to get this one over the line. The reason for that is because I’m told it’s not just a money-based deal, and Southampton know this as well.

“Lavia has indicated a clear preference to join Liverpool. Even though players don’t always get their wishes and their number one choices, the Liverpool offer – should it get competitive in Southampton’s eyes – coupled with the player’s desire and the fact that Southampton want to set their squad and be stable sooner rather than later, should all lead to optimism at Liverpool’s end.

“We wait and see now whether a third bid is tabled, but Liverpool are still there. They’re still talking, and they’re still cautiously optimistic that a deal can be had for Lavia and for under that £50 million mark.”