Tottenham Hotspur are the latest club to receive Fabrizio Romano’s trademark ‘here we go!”.

According to the Italian transfer expert, Daniel Levy’s Lilywhites have verbally agreed a deal worth £43 million with Wolfsburg to sign centre-back Micky van de Ven.

Micky van de Ven to Tottenham, here we go! Verbal agreement in place for €50m package add-ons included, Dutch CB to travel in the next 24h for medical ???? Contract agreed until 2028, deal done with José Fortes Rodriguez from Raiola. Wolfsburg set to prepare documents soon. pic.twitter.com/ZE9KyixlzT — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 4, 2023

Becoming the Londoners’ sixth permanent signing of the summer, Van de Ven, 22, will now team up with Ange Postecoglou in the Premier League.

While there may be some concerns regarding the future of star striker and record goalscorer Harry Kane, who is being relentlessly pursued by Bayern Munich, fans will be delighted that the club have signed one of Europe’s most highly-rated centre-backs.

Not only is Van de Ven capable of playing as a centre-back, but he also has experience playing at left-back, and while he is unlikely to be given that role regularly, with limited options in that department, knowing the 22-year-old can provide cover is an added bonus.

During the young defender’s two years with Wolfsburg he featured in 41 matches, in all competitions, and directly contributed to four goals along the way.