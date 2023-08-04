Tottenham legend tells Harry Kane it’s time to leave the club

Though he’s still kept his own counsel even at this very late stage, Harry Kane has now been told to leave Tottenham Hotspur by a former legend.

It’s believed that Bayern Munich have tabled one final bid for the player and require a yes or no answer by Friday at the latest.

If Daniel Levy hasn’t responded to that offer in time – for example because he wants some more time to consider it – it’s not clear if the Bavarians will back away from the deal entirely or will sit tight for a few more days.

For Kane to move in any event at this point, it will require his chairman’s blessing, because if Levy refuses to play ball, the striker will simply walk away for nothing in 12 month’s time.

According to Gary Lineker, that’s not even something Kane should be considering because he wants the centre-forward to walk away now.

“The time is right for him, and the right club has come in for him. Munich is a lovely city and Bayern are one of the great clubs in world football,” he told The Sun.

“[…] The game is about winning team honours rather than individual records and that is what Harry needs. I don’t see Spurs finishing even close to the top four next season.

“And if Harry doesn’t win trophies with Bayern then he really must be a jinx.”

For one of Tottenham’s proudest son’s to come out publicly and put his weight behind a move for Kane says much about what Lineker believes the state of the club to be in.

Even accounting for Ange Postecoglou’s arrival and some new faces about the place, Lineker still evidently doesn’t think that Spurs will be able to match Kane’s aspirations.

The whole saga is at a real crossroads now, but could be coming to a conclusion one way or the other soon.