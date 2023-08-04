Tottenham Hotspur are hoping to sign Edmond Tapsoba from Bayer Leverkusen in the summer.

The 24-year-old has been linked with a move to the Premier League and Tottenham could offer in excess of €45 million for him.

According to Patrick Berger, Tottenham could submit an offer for him soon.

Tapsoba has proven his quality in the German league and he could prove to be a quality acquisition in the Premier League as well.

He will add some much-needed defensive quality to the Tottenham backline.

Tottenham conceded 63 goals in the league last season and Cristian Romero is the only reliable defender at the club.

Tottenham must look to bring in a quality defensive partner for the Argentine international and Tapsoba could prove to be a superb addition.

The 24-year-old is entering his peak years and he is likely to play his best football for the North London club.

Meanwhile, Tottenham have been linked with other defenders like Micky van de Ven as well.

The Wolfsburg defender is on Tottenham’s radar and a deal could be done to bring him to the London club soon.

Tottenham had a disappointing campaign last year and they missed out on Champions League qualification.

They will be hoping to get back into the top four once again, and a solid defensive foundation will be crucial to their exploits in the upcoming season.

Signing a quality defender should be the top priority and Tapsoba certainly fits the profile.