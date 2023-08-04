Tottenham Hotspur have been linked with a move for the Atletico Madrid attacker Yannick Carrasco.

A report from Fichajes claims that Tottenham are hoping to bring him to the Premier League this summer.

The 29-year-old has been a useful player for Atletico Madrid and he could be a quality addition to the Tottenham attack as well.

The Belgian is versatile enough to operate as a full-back and he could take up the Ivan Perisic role next season.

The Croatian international is expected to move on before the window closes.

Carrasco contributed to 10 goals and five assists across all competitions last season, and he is versatile enough to play in a number of attacking roles and as the wing-back. His versatility will be an added bonus for Ange Postecoglou and Tottenham.

The 29-year-old is at the peak of his powers and he might be able to hit the ground running as well.

The report claims that the departure of Harry Kane could open up a number of possibilities for Tottenham and Carrasco is certainly one of them.

The attacker has proven himself in the Spanish league over the years and he will look to make his mark in English football now. A move to Tottenham would be the ideal opportunity for him.

Tottenham had Ivan Perisic at their disposal last season and the experienced Croatian international helped them out offensively as well as defensively. Carrasco is expected to play a similar role at Tottenham next season.