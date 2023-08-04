Tottenham willing to make their move for 23-year-old Dutchman

Tottenham Hotspur are keen on signing the Dutch international defender Perr Schuurs.

According to Orazio Accomando, Tottenham are willing to make a move for the 23-year-old defender this summer and they could submit an offer to his club and the player.

Schuurs joined Torino last summer and he has been a key player for them so far. Apparently, the defender is not pushing for a move and he’s focused on the season ahead.

It will be interesting to see if Tottenham can convince the player to join them this summer.

It is no secret that Tottenham need to bring in defensive reinforcements and the Dutchman could prove to be a solid, long-term investment.

He has shown his quality in the Eredivisie and in the Italian league. He is certainly good enough to play in the Premier League as well.

Apparently, Crystal Palace have been trying to sign the defender for a while and they have a verbal agreement with the player as well.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs can hijack the move and convince him to move to north London instead.

Spurs have conceded 63 goals in the league last season and they will have to improve defensively if they want to get back into the Champions League.

Schuurs could form a quality partnership with Cristian Romero at the heart of Tottenham’s defence next season.

The 23-year-old is still quite young, and he is likely to improve with coaching experience in the coming season. He could develop into a key player for Tottenham with the right coaching and experience.