Video: Southgate admits complicated view on Jordan Henderson’s Saudi move

England manager, Gareth Southgate, was grilled live on talkSPORT over various matters, but none was more topical than former Liverpool captain, Jordan Henderson’s move to the Saudi Pro League.

To his credit, Southgate didn’t swerve any of the questions and took a direct approach when answering.

Famed for his level-headedness, he rightly suggested that Henderson would have to come out and explain himself sooner or later, and he understood the depth of feeling from the LGBTQ community that Henderson claimed to fully support.

However, Southgate also posed the question as to whether the general consensus was therefore that no one should now work for a Saudi company or buy oil from them, lending a more balanced view to the argument.

???? “What are we saying? Nobody should go to #NUFC? Or nobody should work for a company the Saudis own?” ???? “I get the argument, I understand why the LGBTQ+ community have a strong view on it.” Gareth Southgate insists Henderson is not a hypocrite after moving to Saudi Arabia. pic.twitter.com/jtObkJEdFK — talkSPORT (@talkSPORT) August 4, 2023

Pictures from talkSPORT