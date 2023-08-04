“We have the resources” – Mikel Arteta convinced that Arsenal can consider themselves one of the big boys now

After signing the likes of Kai Havertz, Jurrien Timber and Declan Rice, Mikel Arteta is convinced of Arsenal’s potential moving forward.

It wasn’t that long ago when the Gunners found themselves bottom of the Premier League table without a win and supporters of the club were demanding that the Spaniard was sacked.

Fortunately for all concerned, the Arsenal board allowed Arteta to ride out the storm and he’s repaid their faith handsomely.

The project is evolving all the time, and the signings made by the north Londoners this summer have all been in the top bracket. Certainly no blame can be attached to the board or manager any longer for the club not being ambitious enough.

“The important thing now is that when we have a target we have the resources that we need to bring that player in but as well that we can convince him and what we tell him excites him, that he feels inspired and wants to be part of it,” Arteta was quoted as saying by the Evening Standard ahead of Sunday’s Community Shield clash with Pep Guardiola’s Man City side.

“That is the feeling we are getting with every player I want to sign but as well with the players we already have here.

“They are the ones we have to look after and that they maintain that feeling and willingness to be here and drive the club to be better every day.”

It was Arteta’s former boss of course whose side hunted the Gunners down last season and pipped them at the post.

That has to be Arsenal’s motivation ahead of the 2023/24 Premier League season, and the standard of their summer buys really does hand them the opportunity to do just that.

Where they’ve wobbled in the past, now they have strong-minded players to help install belief and dovetail nicely with the superb squad that Arteta has been building.

If City are to win the title again, they’ll be made to work right up until the final whistle of the last game of the season, because Mikel Arteta clearly has the bit between his teeth and will stop at nothing to finally deliver some long overdue success.

How poetic would it be if Arsenal could win the English top-flight title for the first time since The Invincible’s 20 years ago next year.