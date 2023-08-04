West Ham are using unbelievably desperate measures to get new players in

Some might suggest that the way West Ham are going about their transfer business this summer is amateurish at best, whilst others could say that their reticence to buy for the sake of it shows good judgment.

One thing is clear, however, and that is that they do need some new signings in through the door – quickly.

Their desperation has become abundantly clear by the measures that the club are now taking to ensure that they can bring in the type and standard of player that they need, hopefully by the first whistle of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

According to The Athletic (subscription required), the Hammers have taken to advertising for their squad positions in an online marketplace.

Yes, you read that correctly.

West Ham United are looking for players in seven positions and they are advertising on TransferRoom to help them achieve their aims.

Aside from surely seeing the club as a laughing stock again, this latest revelation does nothing for their credibility. Is David Sullivan really that much of a cheapskate that he has to forage for new players on the internet?

The positions that the club apparently want to fill are left-back, centre-back, defensive midfielder, central midfielder, striker, winger and No 10.

Desperate times do indeed call for desperate measures, but only time will tell if West Ham’s idea turns out to be a creative master plan or not.