West Ham ‘closer than ever’ to double signing; medicals started

It’s taken an absolute age for West Ham to get any new signings through the door and, just like London buses, it appears that two are set to arrive at once.

David Moyes will be absolutely delighted if deals can be secured as soon as possible as it will mean that the duo will be available for the Hammers first game of the new Premier League season.

Of course, any players that come in have to be an upgrade of what the east Londoners already have in situ, and that perhaps explains the reticence of the West Ham board to enter the market until this point.

Though they have £100m+ to spend as a result of the sale of Declan Rice, there’s no point in wasting it on players just for the sake of it.

According to a tweet from Alan Nixon (h/t Utd District), long-distance medicals have begun for Man United midfielder, Scott McTominay, and his defensive colleague, Harry Maguire.

Another suggests that the players are closer than ever to joining the east London outfit.

?? | The fact West Ham are accessing this information shows the deal for Maguire and McTominay is closer than ever. [@reluctantnicko] — UtdDistrict (@UtdDistrict) August 4, 2023

It isn’t clear at this stage what the fees are, nor are any other details of the potential deals yet available. News of the possible captures will liven up the Hammers fanbase too.

More Stories / Latest News West Ham could make last minute move to sign striker from Leeds United Confirmation that Championship side have signed talented Englishman from Newcastle Spurs keep 23-year-old international top of list to replace Harry Kane

Maguire has often been the butt of jokes at Old Trafford, but when playing for England he’s remained solid as a rock.

In the right team, playing in a style that suits, Maguire could recapture his international form on the club stage.

McTominay has been underused by United and he too could enjoy a new lease of life at the London Stadium.