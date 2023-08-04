West Ham complete behind-the-scenes appointment with Moyes approval

Things might not be going so well for them on the pitch, but West Ham have at least managed to complete one deal this pre-season.

The lack of incoming transfers at the club is beyond embarrassing for a team that were bona fide European champions just a couple of months ago.

If David Moyes isn’t able to secure the targets that he wants before the transfer window closes, then the Scot would have to be a miracle worker in order to bring further success to the club.

Although the first-team are actually worse off in squad terms than they were at the end of last season, at least the club seem to be getting things right with their well-renowned academy.

More Stories / Latest News Leeds hero agrees deal to leave Elland Road this summer Bayern Munich make Spurs final Harry Kane offer worth up to £104 million Mauricio Pochettino Interview: Mature Pochettino relishing the pressure of winning a Premier League title with Chelsea

According to ExWHUemployee, speaking on his West Ham Way podcast (subscription required), Nicky Shorey has been signed as the Academy’s Head of Recruitment.

It’s a role that his father, Steve, undertook some 20 years ago, and sees a ‘full circle’ moment for the Shorey family, believed to all be Hammers.

Shorey was often believed to be a target for the east Londoners during his playing career, but never quite made it to Upton Park.

Instead, he turned out for Reading and Aston Villa amongst others, as well as making two appearances for the England team.