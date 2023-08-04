With Gianluca Scamacca seemingly set to depart West Ham this summer, and Michail Antonio also perhaps looking for pastures new, David Moyes’ need for a new striker is obvious.

The Hammers have had a bad time in the transfer market so far and they absolutely cannot countenance letting that attacking pair leave without having identified a suitable replacement.

At this late stage the market is dwindling somewhat, and there’s still the issue of other teams knowing that the Irons have £100m+ burning a hole in their pockets.

Leeds have certainly streamlined their first-team squad since Daniel Farke’s arrival, and it’s doubtful he’d be willing to allow other players to leave now, unless they make it abundantly clear that they see their future elsewhere.

One player who has kept his own counsel until now is Wilfried Gnonto, but there’s an argument that the young Italian deserves to be playing at a higher level than the English Championship.

TeamTalk sources have noted that the player has instructed his agent to turn down Everton’s overtures, and whilst a move back to Serie A may appeal, West Ham could decide to make their move after the Daily Mirror revealed back in June that they were one of a handful of clubs interested in Gnonto.

West Ham fans would arguably be delighted with any new signings, but one of Gnonto’s evident ability would really get them taking notice.