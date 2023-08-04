West Ham finally closing in on two significant transfer deals

Though it’s taken an absolute age, West Ham finally seem on the verge of being able to complete two significant transfer deals.

David Moyes has found doors closing at every turn as the east Londoners have hunted down target after target, only to be rebuffed entirely or told to come back with higher offers.

With a week to go until the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season, things have become desperate for the Hammers, but their luck could be about to change.

After Rasmus Hojlund was sold to Man United by Atalanta, the Italians, not unexpectedly, had to enter the market for a new striker.

With Gianluca Scamacca thought to be heading to Roma at one stage, and Inter also showing interest, the price has been driven up to an acceptable level and Atalanta are now on the verge of hijacking the deal according to a tweet from the reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano.

West Ham supporters still wondering when the club might actually be bringing players in rather than continuing to sell might not have to wait too long either.

In a separate tweet, Romano has noted that highly-rated Ajax star, Edson Alvarez has agreed terms with the Premier League outfit.

The deal now hinges on whether the east Londoners can agree a price with the Dutch giants.

Given Moyes’ need for strength in depth, the quicker that negotiations can be concluded – hopefully successfully for West Ham – the better for all concerned.

