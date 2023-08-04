Wolves in chaos as Lopetegui set to leave on the eve of the new Premier League season

It’s only been nine months since former Spain and Real Madrid coach, Julen Lopetegui, surprisingly took the reins at Wolverhampton Wanderers, but his love affair with the Black Country could soon be over if reports are correct.

Wolves don’t start their 2023/24 Premier League campaign until a week on Monday, their match away at Man United being the final one of the opening weekend of the new season.

By that point they may well have a new manager in charge, as the Daily Mirror suggest that Lopetegui could walk away from the club because of their ongoing issues with Financial Fair Play, and lack of transfer activity as a result.

FFP certainly brings into sharper focus the way in which clubs conduct their transfer business, and one can see immediately just how well their club’s board are performing by that metric alone.

For Wolves, the outcome could be catastrophic.

Everything that the players will have been working towards during pre-season will be completely undone if Lopetegui decides to follow his instinct and leave the club.

No one in their right mind would want to be parachuted into a club days before a new season begins and with no hope whatsoever of making any new signings to change the team dynamic.

As it stands, Wolves have lost two of their best players in Raul Jimenez and Ruben Neves, and haven’t replaced them.

A long, hard season surely beckons if nothing changes over the course of the next 7-10 days.