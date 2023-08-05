West Ham agree personal terms with Ajax star – player wants the move

West Ham United is inching closer to securing the services of Ajax midfielder Edson Alvarez as a potential replacement for Declan Rice, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Hammers have been on the lookout for a suitable replacement after selling Rice to Arsenal for a staggering £105 million last month.

Despite being unsuccessful in their pursuit of players like Joao Palhinha from Fulham, Scott McTominay from Manchester United, and James Ward-Prowse from Southampton, West Ham are now making progress in their negotiations with Ajax for Alvarez.

The London-based club is expected to hold talks with Ajax over the weekend to discuss the transfer fee, which is likely to be in the range of £35-40 million.

According to the latest from Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Alvarez has already agreed to personal terms with West Ham, indicating his willingness to join the Premier League club.

West Ham hope to close Edson Alvarez deal this week in order to get it signed in the next days. Negotiations will take place with Ajax, deal on ???? Alvarez agreed personal terms with West Ham, as revealed here on Friday. Edson wants the move. pic.twitter.com/uLuogHCUW8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

The Mexican midfielder had caught the attention of Chelsea last summer, but the Blues saw their £43 million bid rejected, despite Alvarez’s attempt to force a transfer by going on strike.

West Ham’s potential signing of the talented midfielder could bolster their midfield options significantly ahead of the upcoming season.