Philippe Coutinho on Middle East radar: Two clubs eyeing former Liverpool star

Aston Villa star Philippe Coutinho has attracted interest from an unnamed Qatari club, as reported by transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Qatari club has enquired about the conditions of a potential deal for the Brazilian midfielder. Additionally, clubs from the Saudi Pro League have also shown interest in Coutinho, having made approaches for him in July.

Romano tweeted:

“Understand one club from Qatar has now asked for conditions of Philippe Coutinho deal. Coutinho could leave Aston Villa in case he receives good proposal; Saudi clubs also approached him in July.”

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

Philippe Coutinho’s career has taken a downturn since leaving Liverpool, where he was a fan-favorite and delivered remarkable performances.

He enjoyed success and adoration during his time at Liverpool but faced difficulties after forcing a move to Barcelona, which didn’t work out as expected.

Subsequent loan spells at Bayern Munich and then Aston Villa showed glimpses of his previous form, but his performances at Aston Villa have not been consistent since he made his permanent move there. He has now once again fallen down the pecking order under the now manager Unai Emery.

Now 30 years old, Coutinho may be considering his options for the next phase of his career. A move to the Saudi Pro League or Qatar could offer financial security while potentially allowing him to find his form once again.

The Brazilian playmaker’s future remains uncertain, and it will be interesting to see where he ends up next season.