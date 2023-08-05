(Photo) Andre Onana arrives at Old Trafford for first time

Andre Onana has been pictured arriving at Old Trafford for the first time since his move from Inter Milan.

The Cameroon international joined the Red Devils earlier in the window in a deal worth just over £47 million (Sky Sports).

And quickly becoming known for his no-nonsense approach to his defensive duties, which was perfectly demonstrated during his pre-season debut which saw him race off his line and criticise his centre-backs, Onana is on course to become a fan-favourite.

And ahead of United’s penultimate pre-season game against RC Lens at Old Trafford on Saturday afternoon, the former Inter shot-stopper has been pictured arriving at his new home.