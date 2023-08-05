(Video) Andre Onana chipped from centre-circle during pre-season friendly vs. Lens

RC Lens have taken a remarkable lead against Manchester United during Saturday afternoon’s pre-season friendly at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils, who have returned to their home ground for what is their penultimate friendly before the start of the new 2023-24 season, named a strong starting 11.

However, despite being arguably the better of the two teams, Mason Mount’s failure to convert in front of an open goal has seen United struggle to open the game’s scoring.

And paying the price of their missed chances, Erik Ten Hag’s side have since fallen behind.

Pinching the ball inside the Old Trafford centre-circle, Lens’ Florian Sotoca unleashed an audacious effort and managed to successfully chip Andre Onana, who was way off his goal line.

Check out the moment the 32-year-old silence the home crowd below with pictures courtesy of MUTV.

  1. 😂😂😂😂 this is the keeper meant to be an upgrade,
    I’m a Man U fan and I hope we won’t be the new Chelsea this season.

