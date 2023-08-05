Atalanta agree £26 million deal to sign West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca

West Ham FC
Posted by

Atalanta have reportedly reached an agreement with West Ham United for striker Gianluca Scamacca.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Hammers’ forward is set to join Atalanta in a deal worth £26 million.

Scamacca, 24, has experienced just one season in the Premier League. The Italian attacker, bought by David Moyes from Sassuolo 12 months ago, will leave England’s top-flight under a cloud of disappointment.

More Stories / Latest News
Erik ten Hag has held talks with 26-year-old target amid Manchester United transfer links
Chelsea will have to increase their offer by €10 million for 19-goal target
Chelsea submit verbal offer to sign 21-year-old, agreement in principle reached with player

Although tipped to become one of London’s most powerful and impactful strikers, Scamacca, after scoring just three goals from 16 league games, was largely disappointing.

And after clearly failing to settle into life in England, the 24-year-old will now return to the more familiar Serie A; a league where he netted 24 times between 2020 – 2022.

As for the Hammers, fans probably won’t lose sleep over their number 11 moving on, but with Moyes remaining the only Premier League manager yet to make a signing, concerns will be mounting over the club’s recruitment plans, or lack of.

More Stories Gianluca Scamacca

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.