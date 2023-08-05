Atalanta agree £26 million deal to sign West Ham’s Gianluca Scamacca

Atalanta have reportedly reached an agreement with West Ham United for striker Gianluca Scamacca.

That’s according to leading transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, who claims the Hammers’ forward is set to join Atalanta in a deal worth £26 million.

Gianluca Scamacca to Atalanta, here we go! Documents being prepared as West Ham will sell the Italian striker ????? ? €25m fixed fee, €5m easy add ons.

? 10% sell on clause also included.

? Medical tests booked in Italy.

? Player travelling later today. Done, sealed. pic.twitter.com/akDEWtSINP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

Scamacca, 24, has experienced just one season in the Premier League. The Italian attacker, bought by David Moyes from Sassuolo 12 months ago, will leave England’s top-flight under a cloud of disappointment.

Although tipped to become one of London’s most powerful and impactful strikers, Scamacca, after scoring just three goals from 16 league games, was largely disappointing.

And after clearly failing to settle into life in England, the 24-year-old will now return to the more familiar Serie A; a league where he netted 24 times between 2020 – 2022.

As for the Hammers, fans probably won’t lose sleep over their number 11 moving on, but with Moyes remaining the only Premier League manager yet to make a signing, concerns will be mounting over the club’s recruitment plans, or lack of.