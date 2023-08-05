Bayer Leverkusen’s epic trolling of West Ham after 4-0 pre-season romp

Things really haven’t gone too well for West Ham United this summer, and who would’ve predicted that after their wonderful Europa Conference League win back in June.

Though they won their first three pre-season games against Boreham Wood, Perth Glory and Tottenham Hotspur, they were lucky to hold on in the latter after Spurs turned around a two-goal deficit, only to concede late on.

Thereafter it’s been all downhill, with a 2-2 draw at Dagenham and Redbridge, a 3-1 loss at Rennes and then on Saturday, a 4-0 thumping at Bayer Leverkusen.

It could be argued that it’s only pre-season, however, things don’t appear right behind the scenes at West Ham, and that has to be due in large part to the fact that they still haven’t made any new signings, and the 2023/24 campaign is only a week away now.

The Bundesliga outfit’s social media team were certainly having fun, and were on point with some epic trolling at full-time.

Taking their cue from the supporter song ‘West Ham are massive,’ Bayer simply asked ‘Are we massive now?’ along with the result of the match.

It might only be ‘banter,’ but such a message should really strike a chord with the entire West Ham squad and management.

After winning their first major silverware in 43 years, the supporters of the club deserve much better than the mess the Irons find themselves in on and off the pitch at this point.