Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Deivid Washington from Santos.

The 18-year-old Brazilian striker has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League club and the Blues have submitted an official bid to Santos.

The transfer is likely to cost around €20 million and the Brazilian outfit are prepared to accept the offer from Chelsea as per Fabrizio Romano.

The 18-year-old striker is highly rated in Brazil and he has a bright future ahead of him. The striker is keen on completing the move but he is set to spend the next season on loan at Strasbourg.

Washington is not ready for the Premier League just yet and regular football at the French club would be ideal for him.

There is no doubt that the 18-year-old is a prodigious talent and he could be an important player for Chelsea in the coming season.

However, he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Strasbourg could provide him with that opportunity.

Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson recently and they have been linked with players like Elye Wahi as well. Washington would be a squad option for the Blues if he moved to Stamford Bridge now.

A move to Strasbourg would help him adapt to European football and return to Chelsea as a better player next summer.

The 18-year-old will look to make his mark in English football in the coming seasons.