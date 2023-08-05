Chelsea are reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Deivid Washington from Santos.
The 18-year-old Brazilian striker has already agreed on personal terms with the Premier League club and the Blues have submitted an official bid to Santos.
The transfer is likely to cost around €20 million and the Brazilian outfit are prepared to accept the offer from Chelsea as per Fabrizio Romano.
The 18-year-old striker is highly rated in Brazil and he has a bright future ahead of him. The striker is keen on completing the move but he is set to spend the next season on loan at Strasbourg.
Washington is not ready for the Premier League just yet and regular football at the French club would be ideal for him.
There is no doubt that the 18-year-old is a prodigious talent and he could be an important player for Chelsea in the coming season.
However, he needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and Strasbourg could provide him with that opportunity.
Chelsea have signed Nicolas Jackson recently and they have been linked with players like Elye Wahi as well. Washington would be a squad option for the Blues if he moved to Stamford Bridge now.
A move to Strasbourg would help him adapt to European football and return to Chelsea as a better player next summer.
The 18-year-old will look to make his mark in English football in the coming seasons.
Chelsea FC so far have done some good business after letting a lot of players leave but they still do need upto 5 players in different departments in the team to be ready for the season. Ward Prowse, Muhammed Kudus, Onana, Olise and finaly Joao Palhinna/Amrabat should be brought in. The midfield is still lacking in depth and creativity. Positions no (8) Ward Prowse, no (10) Muhammad Kudus and Olise, no (4) João Palhina/Amrabat, Onana. All of this players would cost less than €160m also an awesome alternative to Caicedo chase. Casadei shouldn’t be allowed to go on loan, rather Andrey Santos can be loan out. Angelo Gabriel should be grafted in to the team a lot this season on the flanks. Chalobah can leave while we also get Wahi signed and loan out as planned as his value could go up after this summer. He is a star for the future. We don’t really need Vlahovic only if he is gonna be coming in as a swap with Lukaku. I believe N. Jackson and C. Nkuku will be more than reliable this season. Mbappe Should be given far more than 8 Season deal if he will sign instead of loaning him for a season with option to buy. Good outing Chelsea FC we will meet to celebrate a successful Season in May.