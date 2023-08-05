Chelsea are hoping to sign Michael Olise before the summer transfer window closes.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have made a verbal offer of around €30 million for the Frenchman and they are looking to find out more about his injury situation before submitting a written proposal.

The player already has an agreement in principle with the Premier League club and Manchester City are also following his situation.

It remains to be seen whether Crystal Palace are prepared to sanction his departure for the verbal offer of around €30 million.

Olise has established himself as a key player for the Eagles and he has the potential to be an important player for Chelsea as well.

The 21-year-old operates as the right-sided winger and he would add creativity and goals to the Chelsea attack.

The Blues need more quality in the squad in order to bounce back strongly and compete for major trophies once again.

Olise is well-settled in the Premier League and he could make an immediate impact at Stamford Bridge next season.

Moving to Chelsea would be a major step up in the Frenchman’s career, even though the Blues will not be competing in the UEFA Champions League.

The 21-year-old winger has the attributes to develop into a top-class Premier League attacker and someone like Mauricio Pochettino could play a key role in his development. The Argentine manager has helped nurture a number of young talents throughout his managerial career and he could help the Crystal Palace star fulfil his tremendous potential as well.

If Chelsea can sign him for a fee of around €30 million, the move could prove to be a major bargain in the long run.