Chelsea will have to increase their offer by €10 million for 19-goal target

Chelsea continue to be linked with a move for the Montpelier striker Elye Wahi.

According to journalist Fabrice Hawkins, Chelsea have already made an initial offer of around €30 million for the talented young striker.

Wahi had an impressive campaign with Montpellier last season and he scored 19 goals across all competitions.

The attacker is reportedly valued at €40 million and it remains to be seen whether Chelsea are prepared to return with an improved offer to sign him.

Premier League clubs West Ham United and Fulham are interested in signing the striker as well.

The 20-year-old is a prodigious talent with a big future ahead of him and the opportunity to join a big club like Chelsea will be a tempting proposition for him.

Regular football in the Premier League would accelerate his development and a top-class coach like Mauricio Pochettino could play a key role in his development.

Chelsea need attacking reinforcements and signing a proven goalscorer could prove to be a wise decision.

The Blues struggled to find the back of the net consistently last season and someone like Wahi could sort out their goalscoring problems for the foreseeable future.

While the talented young striker might need some time to adapt to English football, he certainly has the attributes to succeed in the Premier League.

The reported €40 million asking price could look like a bargain in the long run if why he manages to hit the ground running and fulfil his potential at Stamford Bridge.