Daniel Farke confirms 23-year-old will start against Cardiff City

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that Illan Meslier will start against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

Despite being heavily linked with a transfer away from Elland Road this summer, Meslier, yet to receive an offer from another club, is in line to continue as the Whites’ number one.

Interestingly, despite signing Karl Darlow from Newcastle United earlier in the window, Farke has admitted there are no guarantees the former Magpies’ keeper will replace Meslier.

And now preparing to kick start their EFL season, Leeds, who will host Cardiff City later this weekend, will be determined to get off to a winning start, and Farke has hinted Meslier may be the best option in goal to help his side claim all three points.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Leeds boss, when asked about Meslier’s status within the squad, said: “We need competition. Man management can be difficult but we need competition. We need it in a few other positions. It’s clear that Illan will start if he’s fit.”