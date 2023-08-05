Daniel Farke confirms 23-year-old will start against Cardiff City

Cardiff City FC Leeds United FC
Posted by

Leeds United manager Daniel Farke has confirmed that Illan Meslier will start against Cardiff City on Sunday afternoon.

Despite being heavily linked with a transfer away from Elland Road this summer, Meslier, yet to receive an offer from another club, is in line to continue as the Whites’ number one.

Interestingly, despite signing Karl Darlow from Newcastle United earlier in the window, Farke has admitted there are no guarantees the former Magpies’ keeper will replace Meslier.

More Stories / Latest News
Newcastle land Liverpool man after £25m sponsorship deal confirmed
West Ham man could make sudden exit after new row with David Sullivan
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea fully focused on bringing expensive star to Stamford Bridge

And now preparing to kick start their EFL season, Leeds, who will host Cardiff City later this weekend, will be determined to get off to a winning start, and Farke has hinted Meslier may be the best option in goal to help his side claim all three points.

Speaking in his pre-match press conference, the Leeds boss, when asked about Meslier’s status within the squad, said: “We need competition. Man management can be difficult but we need competition. We need it in a few other positions. It’s clear that Illan will start if he’s fit.”

More Stories Daniel Farke Illan Meslier

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.