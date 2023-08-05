Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun has been linked with a move away from the club this summer.

The 22-year-old needs to play regularly at this stage of his career and if the Gunners cannot provide him with the necessary first-team assurances, it would make sense for him to move on.

As per Ben Jacobs, Inter Milan are keen on signing the player and they are hoping to sign him for a total package of €40 million. Arsenal value the striker at around €50-55 million and it remains to be seen whether they are ready to lower their demands.

Balogun was on loan at French club Reims last season, and he scored 22 goals across all competitions.

The talented young forward showcased his qualities in Ligue 1 and he is certainly good enough to play regularly in the Premier League as well.

Arsenal currently have Gabriel Jesus as the only other reliable goalscorer at the club, and it will be interesting to see if Mikel Arteta is willing to keep Balogun beyond this summer.

Arsenal will be competing for the league title and the Champions League. They need a deeper squad to do well across multiple competitions and Balogun would be a useful option to have.

Meanwhile, Inter Milan were expected to sign Romelu Lukaku permanently from Chelsea this summer.

However, a deal for the Belgain has not worked out and it is no surprise that Inter Milan have now switched their attention towards another striker. Balogun would be a solid, long-term addition for them and they should look to get the deal done soon.