Exclusive: Bayern Munich not happy as Daniel Levy holds Harry Kane’s future in his hands

Friday was a big day in the Harry Kane/Bayern Munich saga as the Bundesliga champions presented to Tottenham their final proposal for the striker, but the Germans never got a response from Daniel Levy.

The offer is believed to be a package of around €100m with some add-ons and the bosses at Bayern wanted an answer by midnight on Friday. That never came, and the German club are not happy with Tottenham as a result.

Bayern are still confident of getting a deal done and conversations over Kane remain ongoing, says Fabrizio Romano. However, Daniel Levy holds all the cards in this game of poker.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Harry Kane/Bayern Munich saga.

The transfer journalist said: “The bosses at Bayern wanted an answer to their new bid by midnight on Friday, but it never came, which has left the people in Munich not happy with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. They remain confident of getting a deal done and will insist on bringing Kane to Germany.

“The conversation remains ongoing as of tonight and Bayern feel it can be handled over the weekend, but they are still waiting for Daniel Levy’s answer regarding the bid. At the moment, the reality is that the deal is still on but of course, it’s one to follow hour by hour.”