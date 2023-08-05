Exclusive: Bayern Munich not happy as Daniel Levy holds Harry Kane’s future in his hands

Tottenham FC
Posted by

Friday was a big day in the Harry Kane/Bayern Munich saga as the Bundesliga champions presented to Tottenham their final proposal for the striker, but the Germans never got a response from Daniel Levy.

The offer is believed to be a package of around €100m with some add-ons and the bosses at Bayern wanted an answer by midnight on Friday. That never came, and the German club are not happy with Tottenham as a result.

Bayern are still confident of getting a deal done and conversations over Kane remain ongoing, says Fabrizio Romano. However, Daniel Levy holds all the cards in this game of poker.

Bayern have submitted their final offer for Kane
Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on the Harry Kane/Bayern Munich saga.

The transfer journalist said: “The bosses at Bayern wanted an answer to their new bid by midnight on Friday, but it never came, which has left the people in Munich not happy with Spurs chairman Daniel Levy. They remain confident of getting a deal done and will insist on bringing Kane to Germany.

“The conversation remains ongoing as of tonight and Bayern feel it can be handled over the weekend, but they are still waiting for Daniel Levy’s answer regarding the bid. At the moment, the reality is that the deal is still on but of course, it’s one to follow hour by hour.”

7 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. Who the hell do BMunich think they are?
    Trying to bully Spurs into making the decision they want
    Clubs must make a stand against these bully tactics from so called big clubs
    Keep Jane for another season and let him go for free rather than allow bullies to get away with the tactics Munich have shown throughout
    Either pay the asking price or get on your bus

    Reply

  2. So, the Germans lied. They said no agreement by midnight, it’s off and they look elsewhere. Don’t deal with liars Daniel!

    Reply

    1. Don’t believe what the media say wait until you see Harry wearing the Bayern Munich shirt then you will know it’s true

      Reply

  3. Kane is Tottenham’s player until 2024.
    Tottenham value player at £100 million.
    If Bayern want him, pay the price!
    No negotiation required.
    I can’t believe the arrogance of Bayern who seem to be spending lots of money this summer.
    I might give Ferrari a call and see if they’ll sell me a £200,000 car for £160,000 (laughing emoji).

    Reply

  5. Arrogant Bayern’s ultimatum backfired. We wont shop in LYDL. Their rude, disrespectful press show they are far from a great club

    Reply

