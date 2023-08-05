Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea fully focused on bringing expensive star to Stamford Bridge

Chelsea have spent all summer chasing Brighton’s Moises Caicedo but the west London club are now fully focused on getting the deal over the line after completing their other business.

The Blues added centre-back Axel Disasi to their ranks this week as Mauricio Pochettino was in need of a defender following the injury to Wesley Fofana during pre-season.

Midfield is another area of the pitch the Chelsea boss is determined to add strength to and Caicedo has been his number one target all summer. The Blues have failed to make it happen as of now, but writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano says that Chelsea are fully focused on the Caicedo deal and that more negotiations will take place over the coming days as the Seagulls look to receive at least £100m.

Fabrizio Romano provides the latest update on Chelsea’s pursuit of Moises Caicedo

Speaking about Chelsea’s interest in Moises Caicedo, Romano has said that the London club remain in talks with Brighton as they try to bring the midfielder to Stamford Bridge before the transfer window shuts.

Romano states: “Every day there are many stories related to Moises Caicedo but nothing has changed. Chelsea fans want to know what is happening and I can say that the club and Brighton remain in talks. Chelsea will insist on signing the player, that’s for sure. The coming days will see the negotiation continue. I’ve no idea what happens in the case where it isn’t done this summer as this is something that the two clubs have never discussed. Chelsea’s focus remains on getting Caicedo this summer.”