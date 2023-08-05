Exclusive: Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay could stay at Man United says Fabrizio Romano

The futures of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay are still uncertain at Man United with just a few weeks left in the transfer window but Fabrizio Romano says that there is a possibility that the duo stay at Old Trafford.

Both have been linked with a move to West Ham this summer and there were even reports of the duo undergoing medicals – which is something Fabrizio Romano says he is unaware of.

Manchester United will only sell the players if the right offer arrives at their door, if not, Erik ten Hag is happy to keep Maguire and McTominay around for the season as squad players.

Writing in his latest exclusive column for CaughtOffside, Fabrizio Romano has addressed the West Ham rumours and states that Maguire and McTominay could stay at Man United beyond this summer’s transfer window.

The transfer journalist said: “Despite reports, I’m not aware of Harry Maguire and Scott McTominay undergoing medicals ahead of a move to West Ham at this stage. West Ham are focused on their midfield and more specifically, signing Edson Alvarez from Ajax. There’s a chance for both McTominay and Maguire to stay at Man United for sure, as the Manchester club will only sell if the two players receive important proposals; otherwise, they can stay.”