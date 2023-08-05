Gary Lineker tips 24-year-old Liverpool star to have ‘massive season’

Gary Lineker has tipped Darwin Nunez to have a ‘massive season’ for Liverpool.

Nunez, 24, hit headlines after Liverpool broke their club transfer record and signed him in a deal worth £85 million from Benfica last summer (Sky Sports).

However, despite arriving in the Premier League with huge expectations, as well as a sky-high price tag, the Uruguay international endured a tough first season.

Sent off on his home debut against Crystal Palace for a moment of madness that saw him headbutt defender Joachim Andersen, Nunez, has faced a challenge to prove his critics wrong.

And although the Liverpool number nine only managed nine Premier League goals in 29 games last season, a decent pre-season, which has so far seen the 24-year-old score three times, bodes well for the campaign ahead, and Lineker agrees.

“My sons are all obsessed with fantasy football teams and when they ask me for tips, I tell them to sign up Liverpool’s Darwin Nunez as I think the forward will have a massive season this time around,” Lineker told The Sun.

“The Uruguayan certainly isn’t the only player to take his time to settle into the Premier League but he’d improved by the end of last season and he has great strengths.

“Sure, he missed a lot of chances but I don’t mind strikers missing chances. It shows he is getting into the right positions.”

