Leeds United manager Daniel Farke expects the likes of Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto.

According to Football Insider, the two players could move on in search of top-flight football and a number of Premier League clubs are interested in signing the duo. Farke expects them to leave before the deadline day.

Summerville and Gnonto impressed in the Premier League last season and it is no surprise that there are clubs keen on signing them.

Leeds will be determined to hold on to their key players this summer but the top players will not want to compete in the Championship next season.

Summerville has been linked with a move to Crystal Palace recently and the Eagles are hoping to bring him in as a replacement for Wilfried Zaha.

Similarly, Everton are thought to be keen on Wilfried Gnonto.

The Italian impressed with his performance for Leeds and he is good enough for the Premier League. He could prove to be a quality addition for Everton if the deal goes through.

It remains to be seen whether the two clubs can agree on a deal with Leeds soon.