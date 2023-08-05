It’s been a long time coming, but West Ham are on the verge of sealing a major transfer deal after news broke that a medical had been booked.

David Sullivan and David Moyes haven’t had the best transfer window this summer, and it’s difficult to understand who might be to blame for the lack of new signings.

Is it the owner for not letting go of the purse strings or the manager for not identifying appropriate targets?

In the grand scheme of things, apportioning blame doesn’t solve anything either because the Hammers are where they are – and it’s vital that they move forward if they want to have a successful 2023/24.

Moving on a potentially disruptive influence in Gianluca Scamacca will help, and fortunately for the east Londoners, it isn’t likely to be too long before the disappointing Italian is off their books.

According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the former Sassuolo man has got a medical booked for Saturday afternoon with Atalanta, after the Serie A side agreed on a €25m fee with West Ham, plus €5m in add ons.

Gianluca Scamacca will land in Roma in the afternoon and then undergo medical tests as new Atalanta player later today ???? #WHUFC West Ham will receive €25m fixed fee, €5m easy add ons, 10% sell-on clause. pic.twitter.com/iLW5gLS9qR — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023

Seeing another player leave before one comes in is sure to disappoint the long-suffering Hammers fans, but there was little chance Scamacca was going to give his best for the club so getting him out quickly had to be a priority.

Furthermore, the transfer fee and cost saving on salary gives Moyes even more financial muscle for the remainder of the window.