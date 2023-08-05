It’s been a long time coming, but West Ham are on the verge of sealing a major transfer deal after news broke that a medical had been booked.
David Sullivan and David Moyes haven’t had the best transfer window this summer, and it’s difficult to understand who might be to blame for the lack of new signings.
Is it the owner for not letting go of the purse strings or the manager for not identifying appropriate targets?
In the grand scheme of things, apportioning blame doesn’t solve anything either because the Hammers are where they are – and it’s vital that they move forward if they want to have a successful 2023/24.
Moving on a potentially disruptive influence in Gianluca Scamacca will help, and fortunately for the east Londoners, it isn’t likely to be too long before the disappointing Italian is off their books.
According to reliable journalist, Fabrizio Romano, the former Sassuolo man has got a medical booked for Saturday afternoon with Atalanta, after the Serie A side agreed on a €25m fee with West Ham, plus €5m in add ons.
— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) August 5, 2023
Seeing another player leave before one comes in is sure to disappoint the long-suffering Hammers fans, but there was little chance Scamacca was going to give his best for the club so getting him out quickly had to be a priority.
Furthermore, the transfer fee and cost saving on salary gives Moyes even more financial muscle for the remainder of the window.
Scamacca is far better and to good for this w ham side under moyes and this is coming from a true w ham fan face up to it
Only we could go backwards after winning a European competition.
The lack of ambition by the owners is staggering in the past 3 years in transfer windows.
Utterly embarrassing and disappointing but not unexpected
Beware of gutless European players . Lost 10 million on Scam Maker and now where are the goals coming from at Westham . Currently under Moyes , Westham would be relegated from any top tier league and I fear that Sullivan will be too proud to admit his mistake and sack him in time to allow another manager to save them . The rigid negative style of football that Moyes employs , sets players out of position trying to do things that they can’t do . Everyone views Westham as a ‘ poison chalice ‘ destination and wants nothing to do with the Moyes mess .
In terms of goals we won’t miss Scamacca, only scored 3 PL last season.
100% agree that Moyes has to go & take his negative approach with him. Should have gone at the World Cup pause last season.
Euro win saved his job
After todays showing against Leverkusen I think we need to get into the transfer market pretty quickly. That includes the Manager, the players we have dont seem interested in playing Moyesball anymore. And Moyes is out of ideas. We were well beaten by a team partially assembled by Steindten. If we continue like today we’ll be in serious trouble!!
I have been supporting West Ham for over 60 years, and I’m very disappointed in the style of play the manager delivers. We are supporters of this club and pay good money to see them play.
If you read the papers and listen to talkSPORT, there is unrest within the team and coaches what are left of them.
David Sullivan, along with other directors need to get their house in order if they want to take this club further forward. Why on earth they do not purchase James Ward-Prowse, who is a proven Premier player being an excellent free kick taker.
A certain West Ham player has said 90% of the squad do not want Moyes as Manager.
Understand that Moyes was a center back as a player and knows nothing 5 yards outside his penalty area . He is not capable of succeeding with any tactic beyond defend and nick a goal . It worked for the first 2 seasons until the other managers figured out his strategy . Evolve or die , but he can’t because he’s that dinosaur watching the meteor fly in .
we need to pay the money the money and sign james ward prowse from Southampton he well worth the money and get rid our manager David moyes
We need to hurry up and sign James ward prowse from Southampton plus we need to get rid of david moyes
Been a West Ham fan for 65yrs now.
We used to play fantastic football (score more goals than the opposition), it wasn’t always successful, but a joy to watch.
This is so different and boring.
The money is there. Why all this stalling to save a bit of cash?
We have a really good squad. In the old days we would be at the top with their Quality.
We need some one who can unleash the true potentional of our players. Let’s attack our opponents instead of waiting for an opportunity.
Moyes should have been sacked
After the cup win he has no idears of how to change things when we are losing
Moyes has took us as far as he can.We need a new manager in now.I have been a fan all my life,over 50 years.I am so sad at the moment,because unless we get some decent players in,we are going to loose the few decent ones we have at the moment.Moyes has been chasing players which are not available and do not want to come to us.what is the point.Let Tim steidten take charge.that is what we brought him in for.Wining the Europa Conference Cup was fantastic.I will never forget that night.But we need to build from here.Please West Ham directors.Get spending now,or we are facing a very bleak season.Give the youngsters a chance.They can not do any worse the way some of the players have performed so far in pre-season.The fans are brilliant,do not risk losing them.We want to see that stadium full.