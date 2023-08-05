Crystal Palace attacker Michael Olise is a target for both Chelsea and Manchester City.

Following an impressive season last time out, Olise, 21, is expected to leave Palace before the summer transfer window’s deadline on 1 September.

And according to a recent report from French outlet RMC Sport, the young playmakers’ preference is to link up with Mauricio Pochettino at Stamford Bridge over a possible return to Manchester City; a club he played for during his youth days.

Interestingly, despite Chelsea failing to qualify for European football next season, it has been noted the Blues, who plan on using Olise as a number 10, have already agreed personal terms, in principle, with the 21-year-old.

Should this be the case, obviously Stamford Bridge, albeit a place where European football will bypass next term, could safety be considered Palace’s number seven’s preferred destination.

During his two years at Selhurst Park, Olise, who has three years left on his deal, has directly contributed to 25 goals in 71 games in all competitions.