Newcastle United have been linked with a move for the Southampton defender Tino Livramento.

According to reports, Newcastle are hoping to strengthen their defence considerably and they are looking to move for a central defender after securing the services of Livramento.

Eddie Howe is looking to bring in a reliable partner for Sven Botman and it remains to be seen who the Magpies end up signing.

Fabian Schar partnered Botman at the heart of Newcastle’s defence last season and the two players were quite impressive with their performance.

However, Newcastle must look to plan for the future and they need to bring in a talented young defender.

The Magpies will be competing in the UEFA Champions League next season and they need a deeper squad with more quality. They will look to make their mark in European football and they need to tighten up defensively in order for that to happen.

Newcastle will be up against top-class attackers on a weekly basis and they need to stay organised at the back.