Newcastle land Liverpool man after £25m sponsorship deal confirmed

Another coup in this summer’s transfer window has seen Newcastle confirm the appointment of Jonathan Kane as the club’s new director of partnerships.

Kane will now join the Geordies’ set-up after agreeing to leave his role as vice president of partnership sales for Premier League rivals Liverpool.

He will work with The Magpies’ chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, to help drive the club’s commercial strategy and partnerships. Newcastle have secured a club record shirt sponsorship deal worth £25 million a season with Saudi Arabian sporting event, hospitality and real estate company Sela.