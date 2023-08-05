Newcastle land Liverpool man after £25m sponsorship deal confirmed

Liverpool FC Newcastle United FC
Posted by

Another coup in this summer’s transfer window has seen Newcastle confirm the appointment of Jonathan Kane as the club’s new director of partnerships.

Kane will now join the Geordies’ set-up after agreeing to leave his role as vice president of partnership sales for Premier League rivals Liverpool.

More Stories / Latest News
West Ham man could make sudden exit after new row with David Sullivan
Exclusive: Fabrizio Romano says Chelsea fully focused on bringing expensive star to Stamford Bridge
Tottenham eyeing €50-60m rated ace as top target to replace key star

Kane’s role at St. James’ Park will be to work alongside chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, and help push the club’s revenue strategy. This appointment comes at the same time the northeast giants have secured a record sponsorship deal worth £25 million with Sela

He will work with The Magpies’ chief commercial officer, Peter Silverstone, to help drive the club’s commercial strategy and partnerships. Newcastle have secured a club record shirt sponsorship deal worth £25 million a season with Saudi Arabian sporting event, hospitality and real estate company Sela.

More Stories Jonathan Kane

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.